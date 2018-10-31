Police officers make visit to illegal traveller site set up in Sheffield park

Police officers have visited an illegal traveller site set up in a Sheffield park.

Caravans started to arrive at Hillsborough Park last night, with a number of travellers having set up camp on the Parkside Road car park.

The makeshift traveller site was reported to both South Yorkshire Police and Sheffield City Council last night.

South Yorkshire Police said ‘officers have attended’ but there are ‘no reports of crime at the moment’.

The force said ‘officers will continue to monitor the situation’.

This morning Sheffield Council said it is ‘aware of the caravans that arrived in Hillsborough Park yesterday afternoon’ and ‘will be working alongside South Yorkshire Police to bring this to a speedy resolution’.

In June, after travellers set up camp at Handsworth Recreation Ground, a local councillor suggested a suitable plot was needed for travellers to use when passing through the area in future.