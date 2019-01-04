Police organise Spice workshop to tackle drug use in Sheffield city centre 

A Spice workshop has been organised by South Yorkshire Police in a bid to tackle the use of the drug in Sheffield city centre.

Officers from seven police forces will meet in Sheffield on Thursday, January 10 to share ideas about how best to tackle the issue of Spice use and its supply in city centres.

The event has been organised by South Yorkshire Police’s Central Neighbourhood team.

Sergeant Scott Szymczak said: “We hope the workshops will spark conversations between officers and our partners about best practice and techniques that have worked to tackle the problems caused by the use and supply of synthetic cannabinoids, commonly referred to as Spice.



“Some forces have been dealing with this issue for a long time, others are yet to see the full impact that this drug can have on their town and city centres – we want officers to share advice about how they’re dealing with users and the knock-on effects.”

City centre policing teams from forces including Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Greater Manchester will be taking part.

Topics to be covered include enforcement, testing, drug services support and sentencing.



Representatives from partner agencies including Sheffield city council have also been invited to the event.