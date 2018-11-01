Police pelted with fireworks, stones and eggs by yobs in Sheffield suburbs

Yobs have been criticised for pelting fireworks, stones and eggs at police officers in two Sheffield suburbs.

They struck in Firth Park and Burngreave as police officers dealt with incidents last night.

Inspector Chris Lewis

Inspector Chris Lewis, of the Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team, said the attacks were ‘mindless’ and had put officers and members of the public at risk of injury.

Criticising those involved, he said: “Even after 27 years of service, the stupidity of some people never fails to surprise me.

“Yet again at this time of year officers from the neighbourhood team are coming under repeated attack from mindless youths throwing fireworks, eggs and stones at them as they try to deal with incidents in Firth Park and Burngreave.

“It will only be a matter of time before these mindless acts result in the serious injury to an officer or a member of the public.”

He added: “If you are the parent of a teenage youth who may be out tonight in Sheffield, do you know where they are or what they are doing?”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.