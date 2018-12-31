Police probe continues into hit-and-run in Rotherham

A police probe into a hit-and-run in Rotherham is continuing today.

Two pedestrians were struck by a car on Quarry Hill Road, Wath-Upon-Dearne, at around 11pm on Friday, December 28.

Quarry Hill Road in Wath where two pedestrians were hit by a car overnight

The black Volkswagen Jetta struck a stationary Ford Focus C-Max and then hit a 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman.

The driver of the car failed to stop.

A 27-year-old man has since been questioned over the incident.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 938 of December 28.