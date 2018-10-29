Police probe into how man sustained serious injuries in Sheffield street 

A police probe into how a man sustained serious injuries in a Sheffield street is continuing this morning.

The 32-year-old man was found with serious head injuries in Dyche Lane, Jordanthorpe, at 3am on Saturday.

Paramedics alerted South Yorkshire Police to the man’s condition and an investigation was launched.

Detectives are trying to establish how the man sustained his injuries.

A police cordon was put in place where the man was found while officers examined the potential crime scene.

The casualty was taken to the Northern General Hospital, before being transferred to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital’s head trauma unit, where he remained last night.

Anyone with information as to what happened should call South Yorkshire police on 101 and quote incident number 135 of October 27.