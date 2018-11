A police probe is underway into a robbery at a Sheffield supermarket.

The Co-op on Nethershire Lane, Shiregreen, was raided overnight on Sunday.

The Co-op on Nether Shire Lane, Shiregreen, was raided overnight on Sunday

COURT: Man who strangled partner to death at their Sheffield home ‘thought she was a decoy robot’

READ MORE: Concern for man on bridge in Sheffield

No other details have yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.

CRIME: Fireworks hurled at cars driving through Sheffield suburb

More to follow