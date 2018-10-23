Police release CCTV images of men wanted over car vandalism in Doncaster 

CCTV images have been released of two men wanted over car vandalism in Doncaster.

Do you know these men?

Six cars were damaged and four were broken into while they were parked at the Civic Car Park in Doncaster town centre on Monday, October 15.

The men in the CCTV images are believed to hold vital information.

Anyone who recognises them should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote Incident 115 of October 16.