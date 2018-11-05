Police release e-fit of man wanted in connection with Doncaster armed robbery

Detectives investigating an armed robbery in Doncaster have released an e-fit of a man they would like to identify in connection with the incident.

At around 8:20pm on Monday October 29, a 24-year-old man was riding his pushbike along Maple Grove, Conisborough, towards the junction of Micklebring Grove, when it is reported that three men shouted at him, which made him stop.

As he stopped, one of the men is believed to have pulled out an imitation firearm, and held it to the victim’s head.

The man the demanded the victim’s phone, and money before hitting him with the gun and, along with the another of the men, dragged him to the ground.

Two of the men then searched the victim's pockets, taking a mobile and a set of keys.

As the victim tried to fight back, he was punched and kicked.

The man with the gun is then understood to have stabbed him in the arm and chased him down the street.

The first man is described as being of slim build, and around 24 to 28 years old.

He is said to be approximately 5ft 6ins tall, with short blonde shaven hair and was wear a blood hoody with the hood up.

The second man is described as white, around 28-years-old, of skinny build and 6ft tall.

He was wearing a white hoody with the hood up.

The third man was in all black clothing, and again has his hood up.

If you think you know who the man is, or have information on the armed robbery you should call South Yorkshire police on 101 quoting incident number 913 of October 29.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.