Police release more details on disappearance of Sheffield man

Police officers searching for a missing Sheffield man have released more details on his disappearance.

Robert Fearn, aged 30, was last seen at noon yesterday leaving the Queens Road area of Beighton.

Robert Fearn is missing from Sheffield

He was last heard from at 3pm yesterday but has not been seen or spoken to since.

Mr Fearn is around 5ft 11 ins tall and has short, brown hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans.

He is thought to be driving a dark grey 56 plate Ford Focus five door hatchback and has possibly travelled to the Bakewell area of Derbyshire.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 954 of October 21.