Police renew appeal to track down man wanted over Sheffield murder last year

Ahmad Farrah, or Reggie, is wanted for the murder of 21-year-old Kavan Brissett last year.

Ahmad Farrah, now 30, has been on the run following the murder of 21-year-old Kavan Brissett in August 2018.

Also known as Reggie, the police said Farrah is from the Broomhall area and also has links to Cardiff.

Kavan was stabbed to death in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, near Upperthorpe, on Tuesday, August 14 and died in hospital four days later.

The police also urged those who happen to see the suspect not to approach him but call 999 straight away instead.

Those with information can call 101 or the incident room directly on 01709443507.