Police search for Sheffield brothers wanted for serious offences

Detectives are appealing for help from communities across South Yorkshire to find two brothers wanted over a number offences including serious assault.

Declan Bower, 23, is wanted by police for attempted murder, a serious assault, a recall to prison and driving while disqualified.

(L-R) Elliott Bower, 18 and his brother Declan, 23 are wanted by police

While his younger brother, Elliott 18, is wanted for serious assault, failing to attend court and failing to attend for a drug assessment.

Detective Sergeant Richard Armstrong from Sheffield Proactive Unit said: “They are both known to spend time on the Manor and in the Woodthorpe, Wybourn, Stradbroke and Woodhouse areas of Sheffield.

“They are both well known within the estates in those areas and the majority of the local community will know these men.

“If you see either of them, please do not approach them, call 999 instead.”

Anyone with information as to their whereabouts should call South Yorkshire police on 101 and quote incident number 488 of October 18.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.