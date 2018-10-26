Police search launched for man missing from Sheffield

A police search has been launched for a man who went missing from Sheffield.

Concern is growing for Bradley Burnell, age 23, who went missing from an address in the Nether Edge area at around 6:30pm yesterday.

He is thought to be wearing a black Jack Jones hoodie, dark blue jeans, black trainers and a black baseball cap.

He also wears glasses.

Officers are urging anyone that has seen Bradley to contact South Yorkshire police on 101 quoting incident number 896 of October 25.