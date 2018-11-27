Police search mounted for missing Doncaster man

A police search is under way for a Doncaster man reported missing from home.
Ryan Cole, aged 21, left his home in Mexborough on Sunday night but has not been seen by family or friends since.
CRIME: Police visit homes of children playing with whips in Sheffield suburb
He is white, skinny and has blond hair.
READ MORE: Police officer to appear in court accused of assaulting football fan in Sheffield
LATEST: Owners of Sheffield nightclub deny stabbing was inside venue
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 916 of November 25.