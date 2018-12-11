Police search under way for motorbike stolen from garage in Sheffield

A police search has been launched for a motorbike stolen from a locked garage in Sheffield.

The distinctive KTM EXC 250 motorcycle was stolen from the Loxley area on Tuesday, August 28 but details of the theft were only released by South Yorkshire Police today.

Have you seen this bike?

The force said officers investigating the incident ‘have now exhausted all lines of enquiry’.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quoting reference number 14/126565/18 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.