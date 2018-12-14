Police seek owner of lost Christmas gifts found in Rotherham

Police officers are trying to find the owner of some Christmas gifts found on a street in Rotherham.

They were found on Bradgate Lane by a woman who notified South Yorkshire Police last night.

To claim the gifts call 101 and quote incident 649 of December 13.

Proof of ownership will be required.