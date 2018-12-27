Police swoop to stop ‘vehicle linked to crime’ on motorway in Barnsley  

Police swooped to stop a vehicle that was said to be ‘linked to a crime’ earlier today in Barnsley.
Motorists told how police vehicles armed with stingers were spotted on part of the M1 near Tankersley.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police confirmed officers were there as part of ‘planned activity to stop a vehicle linked to a crime.’
It added: “A vehicle was stopped and occupants spoken to and sent on their way with no further action.”