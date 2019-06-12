Calls for everyone in Sheffield to have a basic income

Sheffield Labour Party is supporting calls for people in the city to get a basic income.

The national Labour Party says if it is elected to Government it will introduce a Universal Basic Income and Sheffield will pilot the scheme.

The reform would see every citizen given a guaranteed income regardless of their employment status but there are no details on how it would be funded.

UBI Lab Sheffield is a grassroots group of researchers and activists exploring the potential of a basic income.

Jason Leman, chairman of UBI Lab Sheffield, said: “We don’t know if a Universal Basic Income is the answer to the problems we face, but the pilot will give us the much-needed evidence about what works.

“Having a real safety net seems to help people’s health and wellbeing. It helps people who are looking after their family and it could also give people the confidence to retrain, volunteer or become entrepreneurs.”