‘Cheap’ oven left elderly club hungry

Elderly diners are feeling more satisfied after fears they would shut down due to a ‘cheap’ oven.

Councillors in Lowedges said the weekly lunch club, on Gresley Road, was threatened with closure after a ‘cheap’ oven failed to feed the 40 elderly residents who visited every week.

Councillor Simon Clement-Jones with members of the lunch club

Councillor Simon Clement-Jones, representative for Beauchief and Greenhill, said Sheffield City Council replaced a commerical-grade one in 2015 with a cheaper domestic one and since then some people had been turned away due to a lack of food.

He added: “When I last visited I spoke with residents who told me that for some of them this is their only hot meal or only day out each week.

“It’s time for Labour to show that they care about this community and provide a commercial-grade cooker that’s fit for purpose and that they care about our elderly residents.”

After a while of campaigning, and the oven door breaking, a new £2000 one was bought and fitted by the local Tenants and Residents Association (TARA).

Coun Paul Wood, cabinet member for neighbourhoods and community, said: “The TARA chose and purchased the large oven that is installed in the building and is similar to the standard of oven used in all council buildings.

“Although fit for purpose, the oven did need a part for the damaged oven door which we fitted on Thursday. We’re glad that the lunch club continued to run and provide meals using other equipment.”