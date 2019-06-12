Council chamber becomes catwalk with political t-shirts

T-shirts with political slogans seemed to be the dress code at Sheffield Town Hall this week.

A number of councillors wore t-shirts to a meeting of full council, including Coun Jayne Dunn who sported a black top with a huge rainbow in honour of Pride month, which supports the LGBT community.

Coun Sophie Wilson wore a Coal Not Dole top to commemorate the 35th anniversary of Orgreave. There will be a rally this Saturday at 1pm at Orgreave Lane to mark the infamous battle.

And Green Party councillors were out in matching t-shirts which called for proportional representation.

New Gleadless councillor Paul Turpin said: “Our current electoral system is inherently unfair. This year was the first time in my life I have voted for someone other than Labour and been on the winning side.

“We need proportional representation. The Labour Party remains the only social democratic party in the developed world that officially supports first past the post.”