Council changes its heritage champion after just six weeks

Sheffield Council has switched its heritage champion – just six weeks after unveiling the new one.

Coun Chris Rosling-Josephs was appointed at the council’s annual general meeting six weeks ago but has now been replaced by Coun Mike Drabble.

Coun Drabble, who represents Richmond, says the role will be as much about creating new heritage as preserving the old.

He said: “I have an ancient history degree so I am passionate about old buildings but I also think it’s about people’s lives and how they have contributed to our city and made it what it is today.

“We have some wonderful old buildings but what about the people who lived or worked in them? What is their story? How can we preserve these tales for future generations?

“Some of this is about people’s stories and how they contributed to our heritage. It’s about the people who came before us and what they left behind. Heritage is being made right around us as we speak, it’s a living and breathing thing.”

Coun Drabble said he was looking forward to working with the many community and voluntary groups in the city which protect heritage and promote conservation.

“There are groups doing great work with wonderful, passionate people and we are facing difficult times but we need to come together.”