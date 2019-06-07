Council installs more charging points for electric cars and taxis

Ten rapid charging points will be installed in Sheffield for electric taxis.

The council has received almost half a million pounds from the Government for the charging points. It will combine it with additional funding to install a further 12 multi-use charges – bringing the total across the city to 22.

The charging points will be at Pond Hill by the Old Queens Head, Clarence Lane near St Mary’s Gate, Arley Street at Highfield, Eldon Street, Livesey Street at Hillsborough, Prince of Wales Road, Parkers Lane at Broomhill, Howard Street, Ebenezer Street at Shalesmoor, Blyde Road at Fir Vale and Carver Lane.

Council officers say in a report: “Sheffield Council has been instructed by Government to develop an air quality plan that will achieve compliance to legal nitrogen dioxide levels in the shortest possible time.

“It is widely recognised that taxis, in particular hackney carriages, are significant contributors to declining air quality due to their high level of use and the age of the fleet.

“Transitioning the city’s taxi fleet to ultra low emission vehicles will deliver significant air quality benefits and is therefore an important part of the city’s emerging air quality strategy.

“In order to support the move to electric vehicles, it is vital that the appropriate charging infrastructure is in place.”