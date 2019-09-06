BUS SOS: Commuters ‘left stranded’ after bus service cut
Commuters are struggling to get home from work after a bus service was reduced.
Sue Thorne told a full council meeting that High Green commuters were struggling and it was difficult to go out in the evening because of cuts to services.
She said: “We only have two buses in High Green, which is a large community and a lot of people rely on public transport.
“There is one Stagecoach and one First bus but they are not meeting the needs of the community whatsoever, they are completely failing.
“The 135 First bus has decided on their revised timetable to run a last bus from Rotherham to High Green and the last bus from Sheffield to High Green at 6.15pm. Workers can’t get home and are left stranded with no other means of roundabout transport.
“Anyone wishing to visit the cinema or theatre in the city centre is also not served by the number 1 Stagecoach bus which has cancelled all its late buses and between 9.45pm to 10.30pm is the last number 1 bus from Sheffield to High Green.”