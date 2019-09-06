BUS SOS: Commuters ‘left stranded’ after bus service cut

Passenger Sue Thorne

Sue Thorne told a full council meeting that High Green commuters were struggling and it was difficult to go out in the evening because of cuts to services.

She said: “We only have two buses in High Green, which is a large community and a lot of people rely on public transport.

“There is one Stagecoach and one First bus but they are not meeting the needs of the community whatsoever, they are completely failing.

“The 135 First bus has decided on their revised timetable to run a last bus from Rotherham to High Green and the last bus from Sheffield to High Green at 6.15pm. Workers can’t get home and are left stranded with no other means of roundabout transport.