Children supported as exams take toll on their mental health

Pupils are getting mental health support to cope with exam pressures

Children and young people in primary and secondary schools are being helped with stress, anxiety, panic attacks, low mood and low self confidence.

Liberal Democrat councillor Mohammed Mahroof said he was concerned children were suffering due to the pressure of exams.

He said: “In recent years, the education system has changed with more pressures on students to achieve good exam results. Evidence suggests this causes stress and possible long term mental health issues. What provisions are in place to support students?”

Coun Abtisam Mohamed, cabinet member for education, says children as young as 11 can get support.

“Through our Local Transformation Plan for children and young people’s mental health, which is delivered jointly with the Clinical Commissioning Group, a number of initiatives are in place.

“Sheffield Children and Mental Health Service has been commissioned to provide the Healthy Minds framework in all primary and secondary schools.

“This provides a whole school approach to mental health and supports schools to support the emotional wellbeing of the pupils in a range of areas, including those related to exam pressures. All primary and secondary schools should have received Healthy Minds by June 2021.”

Coun Abtisam said other services available included Door 43, which offers emotional, metal and sexual health support, and online counselling via Kooth.