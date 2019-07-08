Coffee shop hopes to expand

ChocoLatte in Hillsborough is hoping to open a second cafe

ChocoLatte in Hillsborough wants to open another cafe and bistro in the former newsagents at Brooklands Avenue, Fulwood.

The coffee shop would open between 8am and 6pm with occasional opening until 11pm for bistro evenings.

In a planning application, ChocoLatte says: “We have operated a similar business elsewhere for 10 years and have found no problems with noise or odour. We use all fresh ingredients and produce high quality a la carte food which is unlikely to cause strong odours.

“Changing the use of the building should not cause a change to traffic in the area, which is not congested as it’s a quiet suburb.

“Fulwood is a quiet little parade of shops used by local residents and we believe the addition of a coffee shop can only have a positive impact on other traders as it will encourage people to visit.”

Planning officers are still considering the application