Council shows its support for Palestine

Sheffield Labour Friends of Palestine

The Palestinian Ambassador for the UK, Husam Zomlot, attended a meeting at Sheffield Council and thanked councillors for their support.

Sheffield Labour Friends of Palestine held banners and spoke ahead of the full council meeting and a flag was raised by the Ambassador with senior councillors.

Julie Pearn, chairman of Sheffield Labour Friends of Palestine, said: “We welcome the council drawing attention to the continuing denial of self-determination to the Palestinian people.