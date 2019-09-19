Derelict building could be renovated for social housing

Sheffield Council is compulsory purchasing 45 Marchwood Road because it is rotting and attracting anti social behaviour. Picture Scott Merrylees

Officers are using “last resort” powers to compulsorily purchase 45 Marchwood Road at Stannington after years of trying to get the owner to refurbish it.

The house is damp, mouldy and cold and there have been complaints from neighbours about anti-social behaviour.

The council has powers to buy land or empty properties to provide housing where there is no other prospect of them being brought back into use.

The house was due to be sold at auction but Council Leader Julie Dore has asked whether it could be used for social housing.

She told a Cabinet meeting: “We know in that area, the value of properties are very high and we know the ratio of owner occupied against social housing is very high. If we are determined to have mixed tenure estates we should consider whether that house can be renovated within the housing revenue account.”

Coun Paul Wood said the council needed to ensure the property didn’t end up as a Right to Buy. “If we put this into our general housing stock, it won’t be in our ownership in a few years’ time.”

Coun Jackie Drayton said she would like to see more properties compulsorily purchased. “There are other properties across the city we need to do the same with. It seems draconian but we do it properly with the legal process and it is a last resort. We need to get properties back for families to live in them.”