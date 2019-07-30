Developers bank on getting go-ahead for apartments

RBS Whitham Road (Cordonier Design)

There are plans to convert the former Nat West bank at Hillsborough into four apartments. The bank closed last September and the ground floor is currently undergoing renovation into a Post Office.

There are also plans to change the former RBS bank on Whitham Road, Broomhill, into a restaurant and apartments. It closed last November.

Cordonier Design, who are working on the RBS plans, say in an application: “The period former bank building has accommodation spread over three floors including a basement.

“It lies within the Broomhill conservation area and the building is high status by virtue of its design, corner location and detailing as well as materials. It has a concealed roof terrace at the front partially masked by an unusual feature parapet.”

The old cash machine has been blocked up and a ventilation plant and large satellite dish would be removed.

Because of the window heights, the application adds: “It may be better as coffee shop, hairdresser or restaurant or another use that does not require an overt window display. This is subject to letting agent feedback, demand and planning permission. The rear of the building lends itself to an apartment, as does the first floor.”