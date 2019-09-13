Dozens of residents support plans for a new pub

A new micro pub could open in Mosborough

The former Mosborough Motor Spares on the High Street could be converted into the micropub if councillors agree next week.

The Victorian terraced property could become a pub with speciality ale on sale to take away.

There have been 41 letters supporting the pub plans and eight letters of objection. Residents in favour say it’s “fantastic” and “great”, will be a good quality pub and is a welcome new business to the village following the decline of the high street.

One resident said: “I’m glad that someone is willing to invest and enhance the amenities for local people.”

But some people say it will make parking even worse, there will be noise late at night and there are already seven pubs in the area.

Planning officers say conditions can be put in place to tackle any potential noise.

In a report they say: “The application has received significant support from the local community in that the proposal would bring a vacant premises back into use and enhance the vitality and viability of the local shopping area and the local economy.”