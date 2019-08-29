Firefighters set to move out while station is refurbished

Lowedges Fire Station

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue is looking to revamp Lowedges Fire Station on Lowedges Road and wants to erect a Portakabin for six months while the work is completed.

In a planning application, SYFR says: “It will be equipped as a 24 hour facility and will incorporate sleeping accommodation, toilets, showers, changing rooms, stores and offices.

“South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are planning to refurbish several fire stations within their region. During refurbishment of the existing fire stations a temporary decant building is required to continue fire and rescue services while refurbishment works are being undertaken.

“Lowedges Fire Station will be one of the initial sites where these works will take place. Once refurbishment of the existing fire station is completed the temporary Portakabin building can be removed. Existing car and bicycle parking can still be accommodated within the site.”

SYFR said it had given ‘careful consideration’ to neighbouring properties to ensure the building wasn’t too high.

It added: “The two-storey building has been chosen as a result of the flexible solution it provides. It can be installed quickly, enabling the local fire station to start the refurbishment works it needs to upgrade its existing building and still stay operational providing a local service. It can also be easily removed from site with little impact when it is not required in the future.”

