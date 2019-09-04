More money to be spent on cycle lane after complaints

The Broomhall Road cycle lane will be improved

In March 2018 the council created a £1 million cycle lane on Broomhall Road which made it one-way for cars and two-way for cycles, effectively narrowing the stretch of road to single file.

But residents said motorists were ignoring the one-way signs and cyclists were forced into illegal oncoming traffic when they turned left from Park Lane.

In turn, motorists complained the signs were not clear enough and confusing.

There were also complaints about vehicles rat-running through neighbouring streets to avoid Broomhall Road and parents with children at Broomhall Road Nursery said dropping off and collecting their youngsters had become chaotic.

Now, 18 months later, the council has agreed something needs to be done and will spend another £44,000 revising the scheme.

In a report, officers say: “As part of the monitoring processes of the completed scheme, it has been noted that the newly implemented one-way system is not being observed by some motorists and the council has received a number of complaints from local residents.

“In addition, following the completion of the recent road safety audit, the inspection identified this as a safety issue and as a result, measures need to be taken to amend the original design.