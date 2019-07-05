New lease of life for newsagents destroyed in fire

How the new Oughtibridge cafe could look

The former Nicholson’s newsagents on Langsett Road South in Oughtibridge went up in flames in March last year, when around 15 firefighters were called to tackle the blaze.

An online appeal raised more than £2,000 to support the families running the newsagent, which had served the village for over 30 years, and the neighbouring Jade Garden Chinese restaurant, which was also damaged.

The building went under the hammer earlier this year at an auction with Mark Jenkinson & Son, who said the stone building required ‘complete renovation’.

Now plans have been submitted to refurbish it and create a cafe.

The application says: “The cafe will be a welcome addition to the community, offering a varied menu with produce sourced from local providers wherever possible.

“As a local business, it will provide jobs and restore an important corner which will link the existing retail units and pubs on Langsett Road and Bridge Hill.”

Italian restaurant Julio’s Restaurante Pizzeria, two doors down, has objected.

It says: “There are three food outlets in a row plus a pub also serving food and we do not think the village can sustain another food outlet. It will impact severely on our, and other, businesses.

“We also noticed tables and chairs in front of the proposed business. The pavement is very narrow and we, out of common sense, have not utilised this space outside our restaurant as it could be an impediment to people walking by, wheelchair and pram users.”

Bradfield Parish Council says it has concerns about potential parking issues but is pleased to see the building being brought back in to use.

Planning officers are still considering the application, which can be viewed here: