New school for Sheffield pupils

How the new Walkley school could look (courtesy of JM Architects)

The Department for Education is providing funding to replace the “inefficient and severely dilapidated” buildings at Walkley Primary School between Burnaby Crescent, Whitehouse Lane, Grammar Street and Greaves Street.

The new school will be created on unused playing fields and once pupils have relocated, the existing building will be demolished.

It will continue to be a two-form entry with a 26-place nursery – 446 pupils in total with the equivalent of 54 full time members of staff.

JM Architects say in a planning application that the development will “bring new life to the decrepit sports playing area”.

“Currently Walkley Primary School is split across two buildings. Early years are located in the old school house to the west of the site. This building will not be part of the scope of work and will remain, but no longer belong to the school.

“Junior years are located in the building at the centre of the site. This building will be demolished towards the end of the building works.

“The design team have placed the new school building to the north east of the site on the redundant sports area. A play area and outdoor sports area will be developed and following demolition of the old school building the former site would be restored to grass. The Forest School will be retained and protected.”

JM Architects say the current school has some “critical inefficiencies” including being much smaller than government guidelines.

It adds: “The existing building is single glazed and the corridors are narrow and claustrophobic. Currently the school must split its pupil numbers across two existing buildings on the site which isolates different year groups preventing older and younger year students from socialising.”

The new building will be double glazed, insulated and flexible so it can be adapted to changes in pupil numbers. The school logo will be proudly displayed on one wall.

“The shape of the building allows for many of the classrooms to have picturesque views out across the valley. This will help provide a healthy work environment for the pupils and teachers.”

There will be 23 parking spaces, covered cycle parking with 24 shared staff and pupil spaces and 10 spaces for scooters outside the shelter. Outside the main entrance there will be an additional cycle stand for four visitors.

