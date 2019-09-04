Plans for another bar on West Street

Another new bar could open on West Street

Woody’s Bar, Carson Stationery and Print Shop, and Ryan Vintage could close to make way for a new large venue. A design shows the name as Hotbrauhaus.

The Art Deco style building dates back to 1927 and the upper floors are being converted into student accommodation.

The new bar wants to open until 3am on Fridays and Saturdays but developers say students living above shouldn’t be disturbed.

DLP Planning Ltd, on behalf of developers, says in a planning application: “It is not uncommon for students to reside in accommodation along noisy thoroughfares and it is entirely reasonable for city centre residents to accept late night time activities.”

They point to various examples along West Street including Morton Works and the Hutton Buildings and say planning permission was recently given for the floors above Players Bar to be converted into flats.

DLP Planning add: “It is also important to recognise the changes in the city centre and the shift towards a mixed use environment that will be needed to address the decline of retail.

“There are fundamental changes to the way our centres work. A leisure, food and drink environment which reflects a more continental, less shop orientated experience, is essential.

“Only in this way will the declining occupancy of high streets be addressed in the short term and still have the opportunity to stimulate the local economy with investment, customer presence and footfall with the appropriate attractions alongside direct gains in terms of job creation and a sense of community around the high street as a place which is vibrant and active.

“There have been a variety of schemes, including Alive After 5, to encourage use and activity in the city centre and cafes, bars and restaurants are ideally suited to this.

“Attracting more visitors for longer periods of time to the city centre can give an improved sense of vitality which can then encourage people to visit and live in the area.”

Planning officers are considering the application, which can be viewed here: