Plans to develop old car dealership site accelerate

Ant Marketing is hoping to move to this Bramall Lane site

Ant Marketing wants to open another base on the former Mike Brewer Motors site at Bramall Lane.

The site dates back to 2002 and was originally used by Gordon Lamb Toyota.

In a planning application, Edge architects say: “The proposed business would be operational 24/7 to fall in line with client demands.

“Ant Marketing was founded in 1989 and now employs 250 to 300 staff across two sites in Sheffield.

“The business is growing rapidly through key client expansion which has led to Ant to explore other possible sites to cope with the expansion. This location meets this need.”

Ant also has offices at Antenna House, which was opened in 2012 by Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, and Victoria Quay.

The report adds: “The location of the site is served by excellent public transport routes and cycle lanes.

“There is a travel time of 20 minutes walking from both the city centre and Sheffield train station. Due to the previous use of the building ceasing late 2018 there is a need to occupy the premises going forward with a sustainable use, this established business satisfies this need.

“There is ample parking of 61 spaces if required within the site and allocated disability spaces by the main entrance.”

Planning officers are still considering the application, which can be viewed here: