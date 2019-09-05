Pub at the heart of the community given special status

The Castle Inn at Bolsterstone

The Castle Inn at Bolsterstone has been declared an Asset of Community Value by Sheffield Council which means it has extra protection from any developments in the future.

The pub had to meet certain criteria and a panel which decided the application said it had provided plenty of evidence that it was at the heart of the community.

In a report, council officers say: “The Castle Inn is in current use as a pub and by a wide range of community groups. The owner had confirmed they have no intention to change the use of the property in the near future.

“This nomination has been made by a group of local people, mostly from Bolsterstone. Given the village location and the support from the local people, it is clear that there is a community.

“The nomination has provided details to demonstrate that The Castle Inn acts as a focal point or hub for the community. It details a variety of uses of the building by the local community such as festivals, fayres, fishing groups, garden groups and a choir.

“Information demonstrated how well regarded the property is by local people, such as how many people attended meetings when the future of the pub was uncertain.

“The panel were confident that the uses furthered the social well-being and interests of the local community.

“There was no indication that any changes were proposed, and therefore it was realistic to think the community use will continue.”