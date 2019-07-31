Sheffield City Region Mayor Dan Jarvis. Picture: Andrew Roe/The Star/Doncaster Free Press

Mayor Jarvis, who heads up the Sheffield City Region, announced earlier this year a way forward had been agreed between squabbling South Yorkshire councils on how to proceed with devolution.

The mayor also said talks are continuing with Government officials on how to proceed and said he was ‘looking forward’ to bringing an update in the future.

At present, almost £37 million is still in the Treasury bank account due to the disagreements over devolution.

Sheffield and Rotherham back a South Yorkshire option while Doncaster and Barnsley changed course in 2017 to call for a wider Yorkshire deal which currently isn’t available.

The agreement meant Barnsley and Doncaster could leave the Sheffield City Region deal provided Sheffield and Rotherham didn’t lose per head funding.

Mayor Jarvis said: “The Government must also make good on its commitment to to further devolution of powers and resources.

“We are engaged with further and detailed discussions with senior officials in Government to take forward the agreement of council leaders and myself earlier this year to unlock devolution in our region.

“I look forward to bringing the outcome of those discussions to a future meeting.