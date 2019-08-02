Sheffield gears up to celebrate its heritage

Janet Ridler, Lord Mayor Tony Downing and Liz Godfrey at the HODS launch event

Heritage Open Days (HODS) celebrates its 25th anniversary this year with a series of events from September 13 to 22.

Visitors will have the chance to explore places not normally open to the public, as well as special events and behind-the-scenes tours. Access to all venues and events is free of charge.

For 2019 the theme is People Power and it will be a symbolic year for two reasons. It’s 200 years since the Peterloo Massacre in Manchester, when cavalry charged into a crowd of 60,000 to 80,000 people who had gathered to demand the reform of parliamentary representation.

They charged with sabres killing 18 people and injuring 400 to 700. The masscare was given the name Peterloo in an ironic comparison to the Battle of Waterloo, four years earlier.

There is also another anniversary which is closer to home – it’s 35 years since the Battle of Orgreave when striking miners clashed with police on the picket line of British Steel’s coking plant.

It was a defining moment of the 1984-85 Miners’ Strike and one of the most violent confrontations in British industrial history.

A highlight of HODS this year will be From Peterloo to Orgreave, an evening of music, poetry and discussion organised by Sheffield Civic Trust at the City Hall.

Heritage organisations across the city celebrated the launch of this year’s festival at Portland Works.