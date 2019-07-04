Sheffield to pilot traffic-free living streets

Man and child walking down the street

In living, school and play streets traffic will be blocked off either permanently or for a certain time period. They hope it will reduce pollution and congestion, improve safety and encourage children to play outside more. The idea was supported by young people who raised the issue during public questions at the full council meeting.

Councillor Julie Dore, leader of the council, said: “This is about putting our children first, whether it be to create better places for them to play or making it safer for them to walk to school. When we think about pollution, it is particularly striking the damaging impact it has on the health of our children. This is not right and we must take action.”

Coun Bob Johnson, cabinet member for transport and development, said: “It is important that we get the right locations where people feel that this would work for their community. We will be developing more details around these pilots but would encourage any local community who would like to see these schemes in their area to get in touch and we can speak to them about their potential inclusion.

“This week we have launched consultation on a Clean Air Zone for the city and have taken action to clamp down on idling engines, particularly around schools, but we know there is more to do and hopefully these trials will be a success.”