Sites earmarked for new council housing
Housing chiefs have drawn up a shortlist of eight sites across Sheffield which could be used for new homes.
By Lucy Ashton, Local Democracy Reporter
Friday, 05 July, 2019, 13:37
There’s a lack of affordable housing in the city and the council wants to see 3,000 council homes in the next 10 years.
It is looking to maximise council land for new council houses and is carrying out feasibility studies at eight sites.
The sites are Scowerdons, Berners Road, Daresbury View, Hemsworth Primary School, Newstead Estate, Gaunt Road, Algar Place, and Harborough Avenue/Viking Lea Drive.
In a report, officers say: “Taking a logical approach to understanding the development opportunity and constraints of those sites, the findings will enable an affordable housing programme.”