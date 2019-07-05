Sites earmarked for new council housing

Berners Road is one the areas which could get new council housing

There’s a lack of affordable housing in the city and the council wants to see 3,000 council homes in the next 10 years.

It is looking to maximise council land for new council houses and is carrying out feasibility studies at eight sites.

The sites are Scowerdons, Berners Road, Daresbury View, Hemsworth Primary School, Newstead Estate, Gaunt Road, Algar Place, and Harborough Avenue/Viking Lea Drive.