Smokers deterred from standing outside micropub

Mosborough will get a new micropub

Councillors approved plans for the former Mosborough Motor Spares on the High Street to be converted into a micropub with speciality ale on sale to take away.

More than 40 residents wrote in support of the pub and Robert Bryan, on behalf of the pub, assured the planning board it would be a good neighbour.

“The applicant has a vested interest in making sure this is managed appropriately because he runs a mortgage advice business two doors away and he has family members living adjacent to the micropub.

“He contacted neighbours and Clive Betts MP to reassure people. The application will proactively seek to restrict outside smoking by putting notices up and intervening if necessary.

“We are talking about 40 people in there at any one time. This will add vitality and viability to the local centre.”