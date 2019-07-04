Supermarket plans prompt dozens of objections

How the new supermarket could look (credit Ackroyd and Abbott)

A discount food shop is planned for vacant land at the corner of Lane End and Thorncliffe Lane in Chapeltown, which used to be Sheffield Council’s trading standards site.

The application includes a store and eight new houses but more than 30 residents have objected. Many are not opposed to the new homes but said there were already plenty of supermarkets in the area.

One resident said: “I do not object to the housing, I am however strongly against another food store. The area is already very busy with traffic.

“The main roads around the site are always lined with cars reducing traffic frequently to one way. The road also bends in this area and there is a blind spot, increased traffic will only make this worse.”

Another resident said: “I have no problem with the eight houses being built, but there is no need for yet another supermarket in the area.

“We already have an Asda, Morrisons, Tesco, Sainsbury’s and two Co-Op’s. Why would we need another one? The impact on safety is also a massive concern with the increase in traffic including HGV on a very busy road already.”

There are also concerns about the supermarket affecting local shops.

One previous business owner in the centre of Chapeltown said: “Small businesses in Chapeltown are slowly but surely been driven out due to the influx of larger supermarkets which are not only pricing out the small business but also creating huge traffic problems, increasing pollution levels, spoiling wildlife areas and increasing noise levels in what was once a lovely community village.

“I have lived in Chapeltown for over 40 years and am sorry to say that due to applications such as this, it is only just clinging on to remaining a friendly, safe area to live and work within a village community. Please don’t finish it off all together.”

Morbaine, with property company Ackroyd and Abbott, has submitted the plans.

Adrian Crossdale, director at Morbaine, said: “To ensure that this development is sensitive to the local area, we have carefully considered the site’s surroundings in our design and listened to the feedback from local people.

“The eight new houses will line Thorncliffe View and complement this quiet residential street, with the new food store sitting behind this.

“Landscape planting will be provided on all sides of the site to act as a physical buffer and enhance the attractiveness of the site. We have also made changes to the site layout following the public consultation to help overcome issued expressed by adjoining residents.

“We are pleased to have reached this milestone and are confident this scheme will make a positive contribution to the local area.”

Planning officers are considering the application, which can be viewed here