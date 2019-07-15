Voluntary groups are key to keeping people healthy, says councillor

Coun George Lindars-Hammond

The council should support individuals but also make communities resilient and voluntary groups can help do that, says Coun George Lindars-Hammond, cabinet member for health and social care.

“We want to support home care but it’s also about helping communities to be resilient,” he said.

“We want to see more money for the voluntary sector as they have so much talent and ability to help.

“If someone is running a lunch club, they should have recognition as a partner. We have an opportunity to help organisations by seeing them as serious partners. We have to help the voluntary sector succeed.

“Community grants have unfortunately reduced quite significantly because of austerity and there are some really good charities which are struggling.

“It’s fantastic to be able to give them grants but better to treat them as partners and invest in the voluntary sector as they help make communities where people can live independently for longer.”

Coun Lindars-Hammond says every service at the council has a role to play in keeping people well.

“We have bin collections to keep Sheffield healthy, clean and safe so everything to me has a direct link to health.

“If you look at business investment, we don’t bring business here just so we can build big shiny buildings, it’s because we want to bring jobs. Research shows you are far less likely to need intervention with your health if you are in a good job.