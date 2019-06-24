Cycling casualty hotspots in Sheffield

Cycling accident

There was a total of 1,445 cyclist casualties in the past 10 years, according to figures released by a Freedom of Information request to South Yorkshire Police.

This included three deaths, 314 serious injuries and 1,128 slight injuries.

The three deaths were all caused by dangerous or careless driving, according to police reports.

New data shows in 2018 Ecclesall Road was the worst road for cycling casualties in 2018, followed by Glossop Road.

Also in the top five most dangerous stretches for cyclists was Ringinglow Road which leads out to the Peak District, Cemetery Road, in Sharrow, and the busy London Road.

Dexter Johnstone, of Cycle Sheffield, said: “It is important to say that cycling on the road is not a particularly dangerous activity, it is safer than walking.

“Cycling in Sheffield does not feel safe, or convenient, or an attractive option and this is what prevents most people from making their journeys by bike in Sheffield. This will remain the case until Sheffield Council invests in safe, protected cycle infrastructure.”

He added that the number of incidents was likely to be far higher than what was recorded by South Yorkshire Police as people were often ‘put off’ from reporting injuries.

“The non-serious accidents involving cyclists will be under reported. Reporting these is time consuming and results in little or no action. The problem will be worse that the statistics show.”

Councillor Bob Johnson, cabinet member for transport and development, said they were working to invest in better safety for cyclists in casualty hotspots.

“Any incident that occurs on our roads is taken very seriously and we are continually looking to improve safety for everyone.

“We continue to work hard with partners to create new cycle routes – such as the Portobello scheme which runs from the University of Sheffield into the city centre, and more specifically we are also addressing a key accident hotspot in Oughtibridge where a number of serious accidents involving cyclists have occurred.

“We will work with stakeholders and groups such as Cycle Sheffield to improve our cycle network and encourage more journeys to be made on two wheels or on foot.”

He added that the Transforming Cities Fund includes £80 million of improvements and they hope to make ‘many schemes’ specifically aimed at improving safety for cyclists.

ROADTOTAL CASUALTIES (2018)

Ecclesall Road 7

Glossop Road 6

Ringinglow Road 4

Cemetery Road 4

London Road 4

Abbeydale Road 3

Napier Street 3

Rivelin Valley Road 3

Ecclesall Road South 3

Pond Street 2

Upperthorpe Road 2

Winter Street 2

Summerfield Street 2

Loxley Road 2

Middlewood Road 2

Greenland Road 2