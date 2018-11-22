Doncaster campaigners call for MPs to vote down Brexit deal, claiming it would take UK ‘off a cliff edge’

Camapaigners are urging Doncaster’s MPs to vote down Prime Minister Theresa May’s proposed Brexit deal, with one claiming it will ‘take the UK off a cliffe edge'.

Almost 100 Labour party activists have called on their parliamentary colleagues to vote against the proposal if it is debated in the House of Commons.

Coun Tosh McDonald. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Mrs May hailed the draft agreement ‘right for the whole of the UK’ and insisted a deal ‘is within our grasp’ but signatories include Labour party officers, the vice-chairman of Labour’s National Executive Committee and the president of the Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen, Coun Tosh McDonald.

Coun McDonoald said: “All MPs should vote this deal down as it would prevent us from nationalising the railways and utilities; and it would not deliver a true Brexit.”

Doncaster councillor Dave Shaw said: “May's deal is taking the UK off a cliff edge, I would hope that all Labour MPs, including those from Doncaster will ensure that they support the Labour leadership and refrain from throwing May a lifeline, that even her own MPs are not prepared to provide.”

Giulia Savini, secretary of Town Ward Labour Party branch, said “The Tory deal does not deliver on what was promised at the time of the referendum, so voting it down will not mean betraying the 2016 referendum result.

“It will mean protecting Doncaster and its people from the worst economic disaster of our times. This deal will put Doncaster jobs, local investments, NHS, education and trade at risk.

“Our Doncaster Labour MPs have the responsibility to protect and do what it is best for our local communities that are already suffering because of austerity and the consequent cuts to our local services caused by the Conservative Government policies.”