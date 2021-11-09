Elections: Sheffield Council is reviewing its polling stations

Polling Station Stafford Road Sheffield

The changes – which aim to make voting earlier and have less impact on schools – follows a mammoth local elections in May that saw some Sheffield citizens cast four different votes.

The council currently uses more than 200 polling stations across the city including at Weston Park Museum, Sheffield Archives, pubs, churches and leisure centres.

The Electoral Administration Act 2006 introduced a duty on all local authorities in Great Britain to review their polling districts and polling places at least once every five years.

Any changes that are made will not be implemented until March 1, 2022, so any by-elections before then will use current arrangements.

A consultation is taking place between now and November 30.

To have your say, visit: https://sheffield.citizenspace.com/chief-executives/review-of-polling-districts-and-polling-places/

Where are polling stations changing?

Broomhill and Sharrow Vale

City

Crookes and Crosspool

Darnall

East Ecclesfield

Ecclesall

Firth Park

Gleadless Valley

Nether Edge and Sharrow

Shiregreen and Brightside