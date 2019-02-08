The wife of former Sheffield MP Sir Nick Clegg has taken to social media to complain about adapting to life in California.

Just days after arriving at their new five-bedroom, £7 million Silicon Valley home, in California, Miriam González Durántez moaned about the number of registration forms the couple has had to fill in.

Nick Clegg with his wife Miriam Gonzalez Durantez arrive to vote at Hall Park Centre in Sheffield, in the General Election in 2015. Picture: Lynne Cameron/PA Wire

Sir Nick has taken a reported £15 million-a-year job at Facebook .

READ MORE: Two killers remain at large after fatal stabbings in Sheffield

Miriam, a lawyer, wrote: “One week and a half in California and I already had to fill in 63 registration forms.

“Next time any Brexiteers complain about European bureaucracy, just point them to the US...”

In a separate She added a few days later: “Oh dear, this is what I have become. What other country calls foreigners ‘aliens’?”

The couple’s new home is in the town of Atherton, just a mile away from Facebook HQ. It is the most expensive zip code area in the country.

Sir Nick will be working as vice president of global affairs.

The pair have three sons, aged 16, 14 and nine.