Green light for new Aldi, Taco Bell and Costa Coffee next to Sheffield Wednesday’s stadium

The new supermarket and other units will be built on a site between Herries Road, Penistone Road and Herries Road South and some traders hope to open by Christmas 2022.

Lydia Sadler of DLP consultants told a meeting: “Aldi are going to unit one, Firehouse Fitness gym in unit two and Costa Coffee are in the one of the frontage units.

“We have Selco builders merchants in unit five, Travis Perkins in unit six, Taco Bell are on the frontage in unit seven and we have F1 Autocentres so only two of the proposed units remain unlet at this time

An Aldi, Taco Bell, Costa Coffee and other units will open next to Sheffield Wednesday's ground (image DLP consultants).

“The applicants are committed to delivering a high quality scheme for this long derelict site. Development is scheduled to commence in November 2021, with an estimated build in 12 to 13 months.

“A number of confirmed occupiers are looking to commence trading before Christmas 2022 with others operating from early 2023.”

The plans were originally approved last year but developers came back with some amendments to reduce the number of units from 14 to nine, replace two shops with a gym and a commercial unit and various changes to layout and design.

It meant the scheme had to go back before councillors for approval but the redevelopment of the site – which has been in the pipeline since 2014 – should now go ahead.

Here's what the new Penistone Road Aldi will look like (image DLP consultants).

Councillors overwhelmingly backed the plans, but Green councillor Bryan Holmshaw abstained as there had been objections from Cycle Sheffield, the Upper Don Trail Trust and Hillsborough Green councillor Christine Gilligan Kubo about the cycle route.

Planning officer Dinah Hope said: “The shared pedestrian cycle route that runs along the site frontage is hindered by three vehicle exits and entrances and a number of other obstacles.

“The developer proposes to make improvements to the shared route, widening to a more consistent four metres, resurfacing and lighting it and clearing out the obstacles in the longer term.”