Historic gardens protected as memorial field

Stocksbridge Clock Tower and Gardens will become the city’s fourth Centenary Field, meaning it is protected from being developed.

It comes under a scheme by Fields in Trust and the Royal British Legion to remember those who lost their lives in WW1.

The council wants to make 36 parks a Centenary Field, in areas that have some of the 300 memorial trees that are being planted by the authority.

Councillor Mary Lea, cabinet member for culture, parks and leisure, said if they achieve this they will have the highest number of any core city in England outside of the capital.

“People in Sheffield are passionate in honouring the memory of all those who have died in conflict and they’re also very proud of our treasured green spaces.

“A dedicated Centenary Field perfectly celebrates these values and recognises the importance of peaceful places of remembrance. I’m sure it will mean a lot to people in Stocksbridge for their wonderful clock tower and gardens to be dedicated and protected in this way.”

An official dedication will take place at Stocksbridge Clock Tower once a date has been decided by the council and Fields in Trust.

Weston Park, Ochre Dike recreation ground and Woodhouse Mill recreation ground are already protected under the scheme.

Tim Phillips, Fields in Trust chair of trustees, said: “This programme is a fitting way for us to mark the sacrifices made by so many in WW1 whilst looking to the future through a living remembrance.

“We are delighted that Sheffield City Council is embracing Centenary Fields… we look forward to many more landowners following their lead.”