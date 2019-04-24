‘I’m no Alan Sugar’ – Sheffield MP on claims he sacked staff and locked office doors

Sheffield MP Jared O’Mara claimed he was ‘no Alan Sugar’ just hours after sacking all of his staff and locking them out of his office.

The Sheffield Hallam MP currently has no-one working for him either in his constituency or in Westminster and has thanked people in advance for their ‘patience’ as he scrambles to hire a new team.

Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O'Mara

He said he will be unable to hold constituency surgeries or respond to phone calls or correspondence for around four weeks and The Star understands he barred them from accessing his Crosspool office.

In a statement, he said: “There will be a temporary pause lasting several weeks before myself and my new team can recommence casework and correspondence and I would like to thank my constituents in advance for their patience during this transitional period.”

Mr O’Mara also revealed that he will be moving to a new office.

He added: “I will soon be starting the search for new office premises suitable for accommodating an increased workforce and with improved public transport access and disability access so that my constituents who do not drive can visit me for appointments with greater ease and comfort.

“As soon as the paperwork process is completed and my new team all start their new roles we will be swiftly completing the change of office and I am looking forward to letting everybody know the address and location of our new base as soon as we’re all moved in.

“Keep an eye out for further developments and news. I am certainly looking forward to the future.”

When asked if he had sacked his former members of staff, he said: “Data protection laws mean I can’t discuss specific staffing issues.

“However, what I can say is that I’m no Alan Sugar. I think if I ever tried to be ruthless then I’d just look really daft.”

In a statement, the Office of the Parlimanetary Commissioner for Standards said it could not confirm nor deny whether an inquiry had been launched into Mr O’Mara’s behaviour.

Mr O’Mara was elected as the Labour MP for Sheffield Hallam in 2017, before quitting the party in 2018 after being suspended over historic mysoginistic and homophobic comments made online.

The defiant MP said he will not resign despite mounting pressure after he failed to vote in a number of key Brexit votes in the House of Commons and labelled his critics as ‘football hooligans who smell of processed meats’ last month.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​