Defiant Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O’Mara has stated that he will not resign despite mounting pressure after he failed to vote in key Brexit amendments and labelled his critics as ‘football hooligans who smell of processed meats'.

Constituents rallied to call for the MP to ‘do the decent thing’ and resign and claimed he was not representing them properly in the House of Commons.

Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O'Mara.

Mr O’Mara, who has autism and cerebral palsy, said he didn't vote in any of the eight different options for the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union on Wednesday, April 27 as he slipped in the shower.

He did, though, vote on prime minister Theresa May’s attempt to get her Brexit deal through on March 29 and other motions last Monday and Wednesday.

And despite mounting frustration among his constituents, Mr O’Mara said: “I will not be resigning and I am managing my anxiety disorder.”

Nigel Greaves said he first contacted the MP’s constituency office 10 months ago for help with a neighbour dispute but was still waiting for it be solved.

He said: “I thought his comments last week were appalling – this is a guy that’s being paid more than £75,000.

“I understand he has autism and mental health problems but it’s got to the point that he either can’t or won’t do the job.

“You can't help but think that this is somebody who shouldn’t be doing it.”

Mr O’Mara did not vote in the ballot on eight different options for the UK’s departure from the European Union a fortnight ago after he said he hurt himself in the shower.

Then, after facing criticism from some of his constituents, he said they had ‘similarities to a hooligan on the terraces threatening the referee whilst drinking flat lager and smelling of processed meats’.

Mr Greaves said: “I think he should stand down and I think it’s the decent and honest thing to do because he is ill-suited to the role.”

The MP for Sheffield Hallam was suspended from the party last October following the discovery of misogynistic and offensive comments he posted online when aged in his twenties, and the allegation that he called a constituent an ‘ugly bi**h’ weeks before polling day in 2017.

Constituent Steve Wilson said: “He wants a second referendum, yet won’t stand down to allow his constituents a chance to have an MP that will represent them effectively.

“He is simply not fit for the job. He should do the dignified thing and just quit.”

And Joan Smith said: “He's just in it for himself – expenses, pay etc. He should have to pay some sort of compensation to his constituents for abysmal service.”

His fellow Sheffield MP, Labour’s Louise Haigh said he should call a by-election after retiring from the party last October.

She said: “I think it’s right when an MP leaves the party that they were elected as part of, they seek their constituents’ opinion by prompting a by-election.”

Mr O’Mara declined to comment further.